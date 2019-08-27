Your Health First: Children’s Oral Health

According to the CDC, cavities are one of the most common chronic diseases for kids in the U.S. In today’s Your Health First, the three things parents should know about their child’s oral health and why it’s so important.

Parents need to make sure kids are brushing their teeth twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste, drinking tap water that contains fluoride, and ask your child’s dentist to apply dental sealants to prevent tooth decay.

To help avoid cavities, parents can also practice good oral health on babies.

You can wipe their gums twice a day with a soft, clean cloth in the morning and before bed, schedule a dentist appointment by your baby’s first birthday, and talk with a dentist about putting a fluoride varnish on their teeth as soon as the first tooth appears.

“When children have poor oral health and they have cavities then that can lead to possible infections and pain. That makes it difficult for the children to eat, speak, learn and play. That’s all things that can really affect the child while they are trying to sit in school,” said Toni Hruby, Oral Health Prevention Coordinator.

According to the CDC, about 20 percent of children between the age of 5 and 11 have at least one untreated, decaying tooth.