Your Health First: Dental health for children

In Wednesdays Your Health First, dental health for children. We spoke to a dentist, giving us tips on how to get your kids excited to brush their teeth.

Dr. Lindell Kemmet from Kemmet Dental Design said adults should be brushing kids’ teeth until they’re about eight years old. That age is when they can better understand what to do and have the dexterity to do it themselves.

He also said it’s important to brush every night and every morning.

“If you allow them to do it first and you have to come in to fix or clean up what they’ve already done in their mind, they’re going to pull away, they’re going to fight you,” said Kemmet.

“But, if you do it the opposite where you do it first and then you tell them, ‘okay, here’s your toothbrush, fix what mommy missed,’ or something like that, then it’s kind of a challenge for them and they seem to love it.”

He also said it’s best to teach them when they’re a toddler.

