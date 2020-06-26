Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Your Health First: Face masks or shields?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Face masks are becoming a more and more common sight, a staple of an open economy in several states.

And in North Dakota, they are an optional layer of protection to help keep our most vulnerable citizens safe.

But they can be awkward to wear, if not outright uncomfortable.

There is another option, a face shield: a clear plastic barrier secured around your forehead that drapes over your face.

We spoke with Sanford Health Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo to find out if a face shield is as effective as a mask, if not more.

He says the virus is most often contracted by breathing it in, so covering your mouth and nose completely is key. Because a mask covers the nose and mouth more completely, Dr. Mateo says if he had to choose between that or shield to wear in public, he says go with a mask.

“I think there’s a lot of concern that wearing a mask is not really needed, and you know, if there was no virus floating around, I’d say, ‘Sure it’s not needed’. But you don’t know if it’s floating around or not. We have a rule of thumb in infectious diseases, that applies to TB but the same statement can be said for COVID-19: You’re not going to catch COVID-19 from someone you know has it. You’re going to catch it from someone who you don’t know has it,” Dr. Mateo explained.

He says the effectiveness of everyone wearing a mask in public has been proven. The Infectious Disease Doctor says in several places where masks were mandated, infection rates decreased within four weeks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Minot Flood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Flood"

Business Expanding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Expanding"

Amici Pizza

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amici Pizza"

Clinic Expands

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinic Expands"

Alchemist Tattoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alchemist Tattoo"

Bus Route Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus Route Changes"

Business Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Grant"

Good Neighbor Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Neighbor Project"

BSC Opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Opening"

Surviving Cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surviving Cancer"

Masks vs. Shields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Masks vs. Shields"

New School

Thumbnail for the video titled "New School"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26"

Friday's Forecast: Sunny, dry & hot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's Forecast: Sunny, dry & hot"

Furry Friends 6-26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friends 6-26"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Nurses Picketing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses Picketing"

Archery Precision

Thumbnail for the video titled "Archery Precision"

Water Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Safety"

July 4 Concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "July 4 Concert"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss