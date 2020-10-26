Your Health First: First District Health Unit sees rise in flu immunizations

In today’s Your Health First, demand for flu shots appears to be much higher this year.

Staff at First District Health Unit have given 10,500 flu shots between August and October.

That’s more than staff gave in the 10 month period of August 2019 through June of this year.

First District began its school flu shot clinics a month earlier this year, along with clinics at worksites.

An immunization coordinator says the community has been vigilant in helping prevent flu cases amid the pandemic.

“The flu always brings people into the hospital every flu season, so it’s more important than ever that we get more people vaccinated so we can help limit those beds to flu people so that we have those beds available for COVID patients that can’t take a vaccine,” First District Health Immunization Coordinator Lacey McNichols said.

To learn more about flu shot clinics near you, click here.