Your Health First: First District Health Unit sees rise in flu immunizations

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In today’s Your Health First, demand for flu shots appears to be much higher this year.

Staff at First District Health Unit have given 10,500 flu shots between August and October.

That’s more than staff gave in the 10 month period of August 2019 through June of this year.

First District began its school flu shot clinics a month earlier this year, along with clinics at worksites.

An immunization coordinator says the community has been vigilant in helping prevent flu cases amid the pandemic.

“The flu always brings people into the hospital every flu season, so it’s more important than ever that we get more people vaccinated so we can help limit those beds to flu people so that we have those beds available for COVID patients that can’t take a vaccine,” First District Health Immunization Coordinator Lacey McNichols said.

To learn more about flu shot clinics near you, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Bismarck Volleyball

Monday, October 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Dr. Birx Visit

Flu Shot Numbers

ATW: Athletic Trainers

ATW: Surrey Football

Gas Stamps

Halloween Event

Trick or Treat

ATW: Century Soccer

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/26

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/26

Today is the coldest day in the forecast

National Day Calendar: Pumpkin Day

Our Redeemer's Volleyball

Dickinson Trinity Football

Plays of the week October 25

Staying connected in longterm care facilities

National Guard send off

Robert One Minute 10-25

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss