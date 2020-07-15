Your Health First: Foods that help your eyesight

In today’s Your Health First, you’ve heard the age-old saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” or how carrots can help your eyesight.

We spoke to an optometrist to find out if this is true, or if it was a way for our parents to get us to eat our fruits and veggies.

Optometrist Darin Johnson says carrots are good for helping your vision.

But, there is something that is even better– spinach. It has lutein in it which can help with deteriorating vision. He says your overall health also has an impact.

“A lot of our older patients didn’t start on medications until they were in their 60s. Now we have patients that start on medications and have health concerns at a younger age. Well obviously, that affects everything in their body. So, if we see that they’re unhealthy systemically, we’re going to see that their eyes are unhealthy as well,” said Darin Johnson, optometrist at Johnson Eyecare & Eyewear.

Omega-3 is also good for your vision– think fish, nuts and seeds.

