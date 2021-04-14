Your Health First: Health officials say those at high risk of COVID-19 should not fear symptoms from vaccines

While millions of people have received the COVID-19 vaccine many questions still linger, like if I’m at high risk of catching the virus should I be concerned about getting sick from the vaccine?

According to the CDC, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System has not detected patterns in the cause of death that would indicate a safety problem with the COVID-19 vaccines.

A nurse practitioner in Williston tells us you shouldn’t fear feeling sick after getting the vaccine as it’s a positive reaction.

She says your immune system is creating antibodies to fight off the real virus and the feeling of being sick isn’t a long-lasting effect.

“What’s different between any of the vaccines and COVID is that they are not live viruses, so they can not replicate, they cannot keep making you more sick,” Camille Settelmeyer said.

Settelmeyer says if you do feel bad from the vaccine for more than 72 hours, then you should contact your primary care provider.