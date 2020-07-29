Your Health First: Health officials urging people not to participate in new TikTok Benadryl Challenge

In today’s Your Health First– taking Benadryl to get high.

Health experts are warning people about a recent challenge going around on TikTok called the Benadryl challenge.

Videos on the social platform say if you take more than a dozen tablets, you can get high and hallucinate.

But it’s more dangerous than people know.

Chief Medical Officer Danielle Thurtle says overdoses from Benadryl and other allergy medications are the second most common cause of overdoses requiring hospitalization in children.

Side effects include fever, blurry vision, seizures and a spike in heart rate.

And, she says if someone has taken too much of any medication, do not make them vomit.

“When you are sedated or altered in any way, it can be really dangerous to asperating and getting vomit into your lungs, which can be immediately life-threatening. So we never ever, if you overdose on something want you to induce yourself to vomit,” said Thurtle.

Thurtle adds it’s not just prescription medications people need to be cautious off.

“This is my PSA. Just because medications are over-the-counter, does not mean that they are safe. That goes for allergy medications, pain medications, anything. So I don’t want people to get too comfortable with over-the-counter medications,” said Thurtle.

Always call your pediatrician before giving your child any medication.

Thurtle says the recommended dosage is based on weight– and may be different then what’s on the back of the box.

And to never take more than prescribed.