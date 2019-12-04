Your Health First: Holiday drinking

Bismarck (KX News) — A lot of us will enjoy a drink or two during this holiday season, but those beverages could become the proverbial coal in your stocking.

One of the more popular drinks this time of year is egg nog. Though it varies, some brands of egg nog can contain around 20 grams or more of sugar per serving, nearly 30 grams of carbohydrates; that plus other ingredients would make up for about 200 calories for half a cup. That’s before you add any alcohol to it.

If you’re not careful, you could win up drinking 600, 800 or even 1,000 calories. CHI St. Alexius dietician Paige Scherer told KX News why she believes people tend to drink more than usual during the holidays.

“You just don’t realize, you don’t feel as full from drinking, as you would from sitting down and eating a meal. So, you can easily have three, four drinks throughout a party or an event you’re going to and those calories can really add up,” Scherer said. “In order to try to combat that, it’s really being educated, being mindful, about what you are consuming, whether it’s food, whether it’s drinks, trying to alternate your alcoholic beverages or higher calorie beverages with water in between,” Scherer said.

Scherer said if you find yourself struggling to get back on track after the holidays, CHI St. Alexius staff dieticians are available for appointments.