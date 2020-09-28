Your Health First: How COVID-19 is affecting those suffering from dementia

In today’s Your Health First, the coronavirus has affected people in many different ways — including those suffering from dementia.

Regional Care Consultant Audrey Williamson says she’s talked to care workers and families in northwest North Dakota who know someone with dementia.

She says the loss of routine and social interaction due to the pandemic has led to declines in patients’ health.

But Williamson says there are ways to help, like sending pictures or photo albums to your loved ones.

She says sometimes, newer technology isn’t the best option.

“FaceTime works for some people, other people with dementia find it very confusing. So, it’s a person-by-person basis of how that will work. Some people do okay with window visits, other people don’t. I really think just keeping that communication open with that facility is the best thing that you can do,” said Audrey Williamson, regional care consultant at Alzheimer’s Association.

Williamson says there are many resources and even a COVID support group for families, click here for more.