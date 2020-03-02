Your Health First: How to Check Yourself for Melanoma

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the U.S., according to the American Academy of Dermatology. They say about 9,500 people are diagnosed every day.

But did you know you can check for it yourself?

A Sanford Dermatologist shares what to look for in today’s Your Health First.

Dr. Richelle Knudson said checking for moles and skin lesions, which are just any skin spots, every month is a good rule of thumb.

There’s actually an acronym to help you out: the “A-B-C-D-E’s of melanoma”. Each stands for a worrisome feature that moles can develop–

“A” is asymmetry: meaning if you were to cut a lesion in half and one side doesn’t look like the other.

“B” is borders: if the lesion is growing outward…that may be an issue.

“C” stands for color: one spot probably shouldn’t be multiple colors.

“D” is diameter: anything larger than about 6 millimeters, or the size of a pencil eraser, should be checked out.

“In general, the bigger moles, we tend to worry about those a little bit more. And then, E stands for evolving, so if a lesion is changing, growing, gaining any of these characteristics that we talked about previously, that’s something that should be alarming and have you see a medical professional to evaluate,” Dr. Knudson added.

When you’re doing these self-checks, you check every inch of your skin. So you may need to enlist a family member for help.

If you notice any of these features on your skin, it doesn’t necessarily mean you have skin cancer. Dr. Knudson said it just means you’ll need to have a dermatologist take a closer look.