Your Health First: Lead Poisoning

Health professionals are warning about lead poisoning and how you can prevent it.

Lead is toxic and can be found in paint, toys, as well as in water and dust.

Last year, 6,205 North Dakotans got tested for lead. According to the North Dakota Department of Health, 2.57% were found to have above five micrograms/deciliter inside of them. Anything above five is considered a concerning level.

To help fight lead-poisoning, be sure to get your house tested, wash your hands and toys, don’t play in paint chips and mop floors regularly.

Professionals said preventing a child’s exposure to lead is crucial.

“Lead poisoning can sometimes have no symptoms and sometimes there are symptoms. You get flu-like symptoms, attention deficit disorder, loss of IQ. It affects the nervous system and your brains. At high levels, it can actually cause death,” said Sandi Washek, lead-based paint coordinator.

Paint used before 1978 may contain lead. The only way to detect lead poisoning is through a simple blood test performed by your healthcare provider.