Your Health First: Low vitamin D levels can increase COVID-19 symptoms, study says

North Dakotans tend to have lower vitamin D levels due to less sunshine in the state.

In today’s Your Health First, a new study finds that could be a problem when fighting the COVID-19 virus.

Northwestern Medicine researchers studied COVID-19 patient data from around the world. The team found countries with high death rates like Italy and Spain had lower levels of vitamin D compared to patients in countries less affected.

“They are finding that having normal vitamin D levels decreases the severity symptoms,” said Dr. Fariha Saleem, UND Center for Family Medicine.

Dr. Saleem says there’s no need to rush to stores to get the supplement. Increasing time outside in the sun could do the trick, but always consult your doctor before making a decision.

