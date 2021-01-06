Your Health First: Medical professionals raise awareness for Birth Defects Prevention Month

January is Birth Defects Prevention Month and medical professionals are working to increase awareness.

According to the CDC, every four and a half minutes a baby is born with a birth defect in the U.S.

The North Dakota Department of Health started a campaign theme, “Best for You. Best for Baby.” which aims to raise awareness of the roughly 1 in 33 babies born with a birth defect each year in North Dakota.

KX News spoke with a medical professional at Trinity Health in Minot who says there are a few tips to increase a woman’s chance of having a healthy baby.

“A couple important things to do, you want to make sure that they are taking their parental vitamins daily, maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle, avoiding harmful substances,” Trinity Health RN/IBCLC Lactation Consultant, Amanda Bekkedahl said.

For information on how to increase chances of having a healthy baby, click here.

