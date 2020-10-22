Your Health First: Minot State professor helps those with dyslexia

In today’s Your Health First, the Yale Center for Dyslexia and Creativity reports 20 percent of the U.S. population is affected by dyslexia, a learning disorder often identified with difficulty reading.

A professor at Minot State University has spent the last 15 years of her career helping children and families cope with this disorder.

Dr. Lisa Borden-King says throughout her research and experiences with all ages, she’s learned there are many different subtypes of dyslexia.

She says understanding each individual is a key ingredient to helping anyone who struggles to become more confident.

“Parents and kids having access to services to support, so they know they’re not alone so they get ideas because honestly there is literally no child who can’t learn to read,” Borden-King said.

She and her colleagues recently made the reading clinic virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions.