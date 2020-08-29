Your Health First: Myths, stigmas about epilepsy

In today’s Your Health First, we’re discussing epilepsy.

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, there are more than 40 different types of seizures, and not everyone loses consciousness.

A Trinity Health Nurse Practitioner says some people have muscle jerks or loss of awareness.

Not all epileptics are unable to drive, either. Some can, as long as they’re on medication and their seizures are controlled.

While epilepsy isn’t a visible disease there is something to look for to be aware.

“Look for a medical alert bracelet. A lot of people with seizures don’t wear that because they do get a little bit of a stigma sometimes with that,” said Mary Sadler, neurology nurse practitioner at Trinity.

Different things can trigger seizures as well. For example, alcohol or stress.

Entertainment media often shows strobe lights causing them, but according to the Epilepsy Foundation, that actually only affects 3 percent of all epileptics.