Your Health First: NDDoH preparing for 2 potential COVID-19 vaccines

In today’s Your Health First, the North Dakota Department of Health is preparing for two potential COVID-19 vaccines.

The potential vaccine would be administered in two doses with at least 21 days in between.

The Assistant Director of the Division of Disease Control says we could see vaccines being administered by the end of the year.

“One of the ways that the vaccine may be available already this year is because the vaccine was produced right away after the genome was available to vaccine manufacturers. Also, the federal government has been financing the vaccine,” said Molly Howell, Assistant Director of The Division of Disease Control.

One of the trial vaccines has to be transported and frozen and the other must be stored in ultra-low, cold climates.

North Dakota Resources

