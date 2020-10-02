Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Your Health First: New state guideline says if both parties wear masks, no need to quarantine

The guidelines for close contacts have changed and so has the quarantine order.

If you and the person that tested positive were wearing masks at the time of close contact, you do not have to quarantine — but you do have to self-monitor for 14 days.

When the question being asked is how will they be able to know if both parties were masked at the time of the interaction? The answer is through contact tracing.

They will ask the person who tests positive if they were wearing a masks at the time.

“And we can ask the questions then about the mask use. And then when we’re notifying contacts we can ask general questions about mask use. To try to determine whether this makes sense or not,” explained Kirby Kruger, Director of Disease Control for the North Dakota Department of Health.

There are some exceptions to the order such as schools, healthcare workers and household contacts.

