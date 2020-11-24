Your Health First: Nutritionist says don’t overindulge this holiday season

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and some health experts say so is holiday weight gain.

According to the Journal of Obesity, people pack on about 1 to 2 pounds each holiday. And while that may not seem like a lot, those extra pounds can do more harm than good. We spoke to one nutritionist who says instead of overeating this holiday season, try pacing yourself.

“It’s not just the one or two meals that will put weight gain on. It’s overindulging almost every day.
So with these fancy meals that are coming look at the portions. Look at maybe half a cup of each food group,” said Michelle Fundingsland, nutritionist with Trinity Health.

She says to give your body time to digest your first meal before going back for seconds.

