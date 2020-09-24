Your Health First: Preventing obesity during the pandemic

In today’s Your Health First, the national obesity rate has reached its highest point ever recorded at 42 percent.

And in North Dakota, 35 percent of residents are obese.

The CDC says obesity is one of the top underlying health conditions which could lead to more serious cases of COVID-19 if contracted.

We spoke with a dietician who says that by taking certain preventative steps, serious problems that arise from obesity, like Type 2 diabetes can be avoided.

“It’s really important to get that healthy food in the first place and the right amount for our bodies and then moving more being creative asking for help looking online just moving more however you can,” Registered Dietitian Nutritionist at Trinity Health Michelle Fundingsland said.

She also says monitoring the amount of time you spend sitting sitting is important to keeping a healthy lifestyle.

