Your Health First: Raising awareness for teenage mental health

A study conducted in Ireland that correlated an increase in dieting among teens to a decrease in smoking and consumption of alcohol is being challenged by local health experts.

Dr. Todd Twogood, a pediatrician from Sanford Health, said, “I don’t think that there is any correlation behind increased dieting and the decrease in smoking and alcohol.”

In the United States, according to a study from the Youth Risk Behavioral Survey and the American Lung Association, smoking rates in teens have gone from 36% to about 9.3%. Tobacco product use among teens, however, is still at 25.3%, citing an increase in e-cigarettes and chewing tobacco use.

Overall statistics of alcohol use in teens have gone down from 36% in 2013 to 24.6% in 2019. Dr. Twogood says the rates of binge drinking and teen males choosing to drink consistently have increased in that timeframe.

He says tobacco and alcohol aren’t the only problems teens and young adults are facing.

“Another thing you have to consider is that in today’s society, cultural effects have made children and teens and also adults want to look thinner, and because of that, there is an increase in dieting and specifically kind of fad dieting and inappropriate dieting amongst teens and adults,” said Dr. Twogood.

He says 89% of females exiting high school have at least thought about problems with their weight and with dieting, which can lead to potential eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia.

Children and teens are also likely to be involved, or at least witness, bullying.

“As high as 87% of high school teenagers say that they have been an effect of or at least have been a part of, or witnessed cyberbullying,” said Dr. Twogood.

This could play a factor in the rise in depression and suicide in that age group.

Dr. Twogood says teamwork can alleviate some of the stressors that teens and young adults face. He said, “Schools, families and communities can work together in providing important intentional messages on ways to deal with mental health issues in adolescents. And what we want to do is encourage the trends that are helpful to continue, and to work with the troubled trends to be reversed.”