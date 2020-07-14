Your Health First: Red light therapy to improve eyesight

In today’s Your Health First: red light therapy. As we get older, so do the cells in our retina and our vision starts to deteriorate.

But, a recent study shows declining eyesight can be improved by looking at a red light. 

In the study, people stared at a red light for three minutes for two weeks and said they saw improvements. 

But, an optometrist we spoke with says not so fast.

The study’s small sample size of only 12 people and the fact that the wavelength needed isn’t available for you to buy yet means you should hold off trying it.

“We see a lot of damage from people that have done things before that said, ‘Well, I read on here that this benefits.’ And, unfortunately, it actually hurts sometimes if they’re not doing it properly,” said Darin Johnson, optometrist at Johnson Eyecare & Eyewear.

Light therapy has been around for a long time and the sun is the best treatment. 

Johnson says to meet with your doctor before trying any treatment you read on the internet. 

He says he uses intense pulse light therapy to treat patients with dry eyes.

