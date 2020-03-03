Your Health First: Staying healthy while on the go

For most people, daily life activities and staying healthy are hard acts to balance. Even college students are experiencing the task of making time to keep themselves healthy.

In today’s Your Health First, we show you how resources are readily available to make staying healthy easier.

When kids head off to college, it’s usually their first time away from home and figuring things out can be stressful.

“Because I’m a student athlete we do weights in the morning and practice at night time, and then we have class throughout the day,” said Cheneill Lymer, a freshman at Minot State University.

Students, like Lymer at MSU, tend to have very busy schedules, and finding ways to stay healthy and active can be hard.

“We all have these goals to be healthy and it’s easy at first but then it all kind of catches up to you and you just get tired so. It can be hard,” said another student, Tate.

With the coronavirus being a topic of many conversations, researchers are pointing out that having a strong immune system can actually help fight off the virus, and one doctor said taking care of your body now can help when any type of virus comes.

“Working out helps circulate the blood more, helps you stay healthier, helps your muscles get more blood and oxygen. Vitamin C every day can help,” said Dr. Fariha Saleem, of UND Center for Family Medicine.

Dr. Saleem said when staying healthy in college or even after college, use what’s around you to help make it easier on yourself.

“There are actually a lot of studies coming out now that if you use the resources that colleges offer, it’s very easy to say healthy,” said Dr. Saleem.

Thirty minutes a day of working out and healthy snack options can make all the difference when staying fit and in shape, and MSU makes sure their students have just that.

“We have an amazing state of the art wellness center. We’ve got a really good cafeteria and a lot of different options of food and healthy food choices,” said Melissa Fettig, director of student health.

So the next time you think about picking up a bag of chips or a soda, replace it with a piece of fruit or water and go for a nice walk instead.

Dr. Saleem added that using the buddy system is a good way to push yourself to be a healthier you. Working out or practicing good eating habits can be easier when you have someone doing it with you.