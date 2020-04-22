Your Health First: The Magic Mushrooms

Mushrooms have long been a staple for vegans and vegetarians but in the past couple of years, more people are turning to mushrooms for health benefits.

In today’s Your Health First, we look toward building our immune system during these stressful times.

Mushrooms are often overlooked in the health industry. However, many mushrooms have been found to contain antioxidants, which can help reduce your risk of disease and keep you healthy.

We spoke to a health store manager who says varieties like reishi and lion’s mane are great options for immune health.

“They’re high in Vitamin D, which is great for boosting the immune system. If I was to suggest one over all of them, it would be the reishi mushroom,” said Jessica Heinrich, store manager at Terry’s Health Products.

You can get these health benefits by adding mushrooms to salads, pasta and even pizza. To find what type of mushroom is best for you, Heinrich says to make sure you do your research.