Your Health First: Vaccinations encouraged early to get jump on flu season

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In today’s Your Health First, schools across the state will be reopening in different formats in the coming weeks, and being prepared is important — especially with flu shots.

According to the CDC, everyone 6 months and older is recommended to get a seasonal flu vaccination, whether it be the regular shot or nasal spray.

An immunization nurse at First District Health says the facility will be offering vaccinations earlier than usual this year, and that if you do get one, you’re not just helping yourself.

“September and October is when we’re gonna encourage you to get that flu shot because we wanna get the shots in the public before the flu season hits so that we don’t put a strain on the healthcare system with our flu cases and COVID cases at the same time,” First District Health Unit Immunization Nurse Lacey McNichols said.

She also says to take advantage of shot clinics offered at your pharmacy or healthcare provider’s office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

NTSB Crash Report

Fire Cause

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/14

Severe storms exit with cooler daytime highs

FOMO 10/40

FURRY FRIDAY 8/14

NDC AUG 14

Census Concerns

Narcotics Task Force

Thursday, August 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/13

Velva ready for season

Legacy Soccer

Grapefruit Repellent

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/13

Overnight storms could bring severe weather

National Day Calendar Left Hand

Bryce Bennett

Scouts @ Food Pantry

Special Education Grant

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss