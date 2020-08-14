Your Health First: Vaccinations encouraged early to get jump on flu season

In today’s Your Health First, schools across the state will be reopening in different formats in the coming weeks, and being prepared is important — especially with flu shots.

According to the CDC, everyone 6 months and older is recommended to get a seasonal flu vaccination, whether it be the regular shot or nasal spray.

An immunization nurse at First District Health says the facility will be offering vaccinations earlier than usual this year, and that if you do get one, you’re not just helping yourself.

“September and October is when we’re gonna encourage you to get that flu shot because we wanna get the shots in the public before the flu season hits so that we don’t put a strain on the healthcare system with our flu cases and COVID cases at the same time,” First District Health Unit Immunization Nurse Lacey McNichols said.

She also says to take advantage of shot clinics offered at your pharmacy or healthcare provider’s office.