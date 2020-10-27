Your Health First: What you should be looking for on a food label

Just about every packaged food product has a label on it, but what exactly should we be looking for on those labels?

According to a survey, more than half of Americans don’t read food labels and think they are hard to understand. Trinity Health Dietician Kayla Cole hosts a nutrition label class and says they can be tricky, adding that there misconceptions about what you should be looking for, like the daily value.

“The top part of the label, the fats, cholesterol, sodium, we want those things to be lower. So we want lower daily values. So closer to five or less. That is considered low in a nutrient. And then the bottom part of the label, the fiber and all the vitamins and minerals, we want those to be higher,” added Cole.

Cole says another important thing to look for on labels is added sugar versus total sugar. Trinity Health offers nutrition label classes as well as cooking classes all year long.

