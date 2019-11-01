Your new neighbor could be a ghost

Nothing says, “Welcome home” like a new neighbor. Which could be in the shape of a ghost…

North Dakota law says someone selling their house doesn’t have to disclose if it’s haunted or if someone died there, only if the buyer requests it.

A realtor we spoke to said some people don’t mind if someone died there — as long as it was natural and peaceful. A house where someone was murdered is a little more difficult to sell, she said.

She even has a friend whose house was haunted.

“I have a girlfriend that had a house up the street from mine and it was actually haunted,” said Kausha Bakk, owner Brokers 12.

“At night she would hear this little girl and her daughter kept talking about this little girl in the bedroom, and she said there was an elephant, and she kept saying it and saying it. She eventually went to the little girl and asked her to, ‘Please leave, that she couldn’t be her mommy’ and she never heard about her again.”

If the house is haunted, hopefully it’s a friendly ghost!