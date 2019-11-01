Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Your new neighbor could be a ghost

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nothing says, “Welcome home” like a new neighbor. Which could be in the shape of a ghost…

North Dakota law says someone selling their house doesn’t have to disclose if it’s haunted or if someone died there, only if the buyer requests it.

A realtor we spoke to said some people don’t mind if someone died there — as long as it was natural and peaceful. A house where someone was murdered is a little more difficult to sell, she said.

She even has a friend whose house was haunted.

“I have a girlfriend that had a house up the street from mine and it was actually haunted,” said Kausha Bakk, owner Brokers 12.

“At night she would hear this little girl and her daughter kept talking about this little girl in the bedroom, and she said there was an elephant, and she kept saying it and saying it. She eventually went to the little girl and asked her to, ‘Please leave, that she couldn’t be her mommy’ and she never heard about her again.”

If the house is haunted, hopefully it’s a friendly ghost!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

DARE

Thumbnail for the video titled "DARE"

Haunted House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haunted House"

Cyber Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyber Update"

MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Nursing Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Home"

Legare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legare"

Why is it called Arctic Air?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why is it called Arctic Air?"

House Sorting

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Sorting"

Linton HMB Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Football"

Price is Right

Thumbnail for the video titled "Price is Right"

Chick-Fil-A

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chick-Fil-A"

Suicide Prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Prevention"

Turtle Mountain Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Mountain Football"

Shiloh Christian Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Football"

Bismarck High Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Football"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Emmons Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons Water"

Blue Pumpkins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue Pumpkins"

Veterans Voices: Floyd Wells

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Floyd Wells"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge