Your Snowstorm Questions Answered

Today: Partly sunny with a light northerly wind. Highs will return to the 20s and 30s.

Thanksgiving Day: Cloudy skies with freezing drizzle possible. Light freezing drizzle could make for slick roads. Slight chances for snow by the afternoon. Highs will mostly stay in the 20s. Southeasterly wind will increase to 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.

Thanksgiving Night: Light snow and freezing rain will continue. Lows in the 20s with the southeasterly wind staying breezy.

Black Friday: A wintry mix is possible as highs return to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Light snow accumulation throughout the day. The easterly wind will stay blustery at 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.

Friday Night – Saturday: Heavy snow with blizzard conditions possible. Prepare for around a foot of snow with the highest impacts in the southern half of the state. Snow will last through most of Saturday. Expect road closures and possible power outages.

Stay with KXNet.com for the latest on this dangerous snowstorm.

