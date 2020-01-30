Your Spring Flood Outlook for West of the Missouri

All week, the North Dakota State Water Commission has been holding meetings in eastern North Dakota, calling attention to spring flood threats.

The focus is where the big piles of snow are, which is out east. But according to the National Weather Service, as of the end of December, the Missouri River Basin had its third wettest year out of the 124 years records have been kept.

So this is something to keep a close eye on in the coming weeks.

National Weather Service Hydrologist Allen Schlag said although it can happen, there’s little reason to be worried about flooding along the Missouri River itself because its levels are controlled by the Army Corps of Engineers.

Schlag said the snow-pack is not the issue — it’s the moisture still retained in the soil across central and western counties that could present a flooding issue.

“It’s so wetted up the soils out there that where even we have a normal snowpack. I would expect to see an above-normal run-off this year. That’s simply because that wet soil is not going to allow water to soak into the ground,” Schlag shared.

This is what you count on happening when spring rolls around and the snow starts to melt.

“You will see in low lying areas where we’ve already had runoff generate, and it’s only been 33, 34 degrees; it hasn’t been that warm,” Schlag added.

His biggest concern is the next six to seven weeks, and how much more snow we get.

“We’ve got a lot of winter left, and you know, they can only forecast out so far,” Burleigh County Emergency Manager Mary Senger said.

To date, the capital city has seen 43.3 inches of snow for the season.

“That’s about a full year’s worth. I think our average is right around 44 or 45 inches,” Schlag said.

But, much of the snow from storms earlier in the season has melted away, leaving about three inches on the ground, and a lot of wet soil.

“Before we even got snow, we were so wet, our soil was saturated. So what happens is, it freezes in place, so as we start our thaw, or if we get a rain event, it’s going to rain on top of the frozen, saturated soil, and then we’re going to have different kinds of runoff,” Senger explained.

Even so, Schlag said right now, flood risk is at a normal historical level anywhere west of the Missouri. But until the spring thaw begins, no one can say for sure how much flooding will happen.

Schlag and Senger gave a couple of ways to prepare:

Make sure to move any heavy-duty equipment out of your fields and into storage before the spring melt begins, so it doesn’t get stuck.

As soon as things start to thaw, clean out your gutters and downspouts.

And, if North Dakotans are considering flood insurance, it doesn’t kick in until 30 days after purchase, so Schlag said that’s a decision that needs to be made in the next couple of weeks.

Click here for a link to resources that are constantly keeping track of flooding across the state.