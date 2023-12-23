BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Grinch was out and about causing mischief this afternoon at a local coffee shop, but don’t worry, he wasn’t stealing gifts.

This Grinch was raising funds for the Dream Center in Bismarck. For those who don’t know, the Dream Center is dedicated to serving the low income and marginalized of our community. And with the help of Dunn Brothers Coffee, the Grinch offered photo opportunities while collecting free will donations.

“I brought the grinch in today to kind of bring the community together. Everybody loves the Grinch. So, just bringing him in and donating to this great cause was important. The Dream Center has so many resources to help out our community, and I just like to be a part of that,” said Patty Locken, General Manager/Owner Dunn Brothers Coffee and Christina Lee, volunteer at the Dream Center.

Locken and Lee add that the Dream Center is open 7 days a week for those who need it. The dream center has a food pantry, resources and serves meals to anyone in the community.