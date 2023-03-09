BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Join Legacy High School in the Haussler Gymnasium on Monday, March 13 at 7:00 p.m. for the annual Simle/Legacy Eastside Band Concert.

According to a news release, the event is going to feature the Simle 6th and 8th-grade bands with the Legacy High School Wind Ensemble.

This concert provides an opportunity for middle school students and parents to see the potential of the students going through the band program.

It also gives the community a chance to celebrate the collaboration, teamwork, and feeling of family that the Eastside band program provides.

Since this is a community concert, the program will be collecting free-will donations that will help to raise funds for the Share the Music instrument program.

The program helps provide donated band and orchestra instruments with the repair and maintenance they may need and become usable for students who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford an instrument on their own.

Students who stay in the band or orchestra can use them for as long as they’re in the Bismarck Public School system.

If you’d like more information, you can contact Mark Herold, director of bands at Legacy High School, through email at mark_herold@bismarckschools.org or by calling (701) 323-4850 ext. 6305.