MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A city wide scavenger hunt will be going on for the next three weeks, for kids who would like to win some prizes before school starts.

The Roaming Gnome Scavenger Hunt in Minot is put on by the Companions for Children, and it’s to raise awareness for their programs in the community.

For the next three weeks, ten gnomes each week will be hidden throughout Minot.

Those who find a gnome will receive a swag bag.

Companions for Children is a non-profit that matches youth in the Minot area with a mentor, who they will meet one-on-one.

“We have all great types of children in our program and I think any child could use several positive people in their life, so we have that capacity to be able to bring that to the children,” said Companions for Children Program Director, Kat Howard.

For more information on Companions for Children and the scavenger hunt, visit the Companions for Children Facebook.