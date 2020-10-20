Youth residential treatment program at Charles Hall to close in Bismarck

Local News

The residential treatment program at Charles Hall Youth & Family Services in Bismarck will be closing its doors on Saturday, October 24th, due to major funding shortages in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the non-profit’s communications director.

Despite the closure of the residential treatment program, Rhonda Styles-Rhode says Charles Hall will remain open for other services, with limited staff as the agency researches new programming opportunities

Four kids who are currently in the program’s care will relocate to either the Boys and Girls Ranch or Home on the Range in Sentinel Butte for equivalent care.

According to the non-profit’s website, the program expanded to include residential care in 2019. The organization itself was founded in 1965.

