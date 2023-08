BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Youthworks hosted its annual “We’ve Got You Covered” event.

This event aims to help parents who may be financially struggling as back-to-school supplies can get expensive.

Youthworks has been gathering gently-used clothes, shoes, belts, and scarves during the summer months.

The event kicked off at 5 p.m. and lasted until 8 p.m. at the Bismarck High School Thursday night.