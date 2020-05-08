Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Youthworks in Bismarck continues to provide services, shelter for at-risk youth

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Youthworks is a non-profit in the capital city with a big mission: to help homeless, runaway, trafficked and struggling youth throughout the state.

Just like any other business or nonprofit, the coronavirus has caused some major disruptions.

But, Program Manager Mark Heinert says essential services are carrying on as usual.

The shelter, for at-risk kids under 18, is in operation, but they are sheltering in place. To give the kids some normalcy, Youthworks is offering telehealth and video chats.

The non-profit’s crisis line remains open as well, for any youth in North Dakota in need of help, or someone to talk to.

“Even though right now, we’re meeting the need that exists within our transitional living program, we fear there’s going to be a bottleneck because we’re not able to transition a lot of the individuals that are currently living in the apartments, into a place completely of their own…at no fault of their own, you know? Just because of the circumstances surrounding COVID-19,” Youthworks Program Manager Mark Heinert shared.

The office is not open to the public right now because it’s actually connected to the shelter.

Heinert says if you’re a loved one or friend hoping to chat with a youth at the shelter, all you have to do is call, or message Youthworks on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

NDHSCA Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Award"

Central McLean Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Softball"

Friday, May 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Financial Strain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Financial Strain"

Community Garden

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Garden"

Williston Go-Karts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Go-Karts"

Rotary Scholarships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rotary Scholarships"

Williston ARC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston ARC"

Minot Museum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Museum"

Cat Reunited

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cat Reunited"

Minot Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fire"

Bismarck Movie Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Movie Theater"

Butchered Cattle Reports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Butchered Cattle Reports"

CHI St. Alexius

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI St. Alexius"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader--SUPERSIZED!

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader--SUPERSIZED!"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/8"

Prepare for a Winter-like weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for a Winter-like weekend"

special ed teach

Thumbnail for the video titled "special ed teach"

Hettinger Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger Track"

Casino Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Casino Reopening"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge