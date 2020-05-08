Youthworks in Bismarck continues to provide services, shelter for at-risk youth

Youthworks is a non-profit in the capital city with a big mission: to help homeless, runaway, trafficked and struggling youth throughout the state.

Just like any other business or nonprofit, the coronavirus has caused some major disruptions.

But, Program Manager Mark Heinert says essential services are carrying on as usual.

The shelter, for at-risk kids under 18, is in operation, but they are sheltering in place. To give the kids some normalcy, Youthworks is offering telehealth and video chats.

The non-profit’s crisis line remains open as well, for any youth in North Dakota in need of help, or someone to talk to.

“Even though right now, we’re meeting the need that exists within our transitional living program, we fear there’s going to be a bottleneck because we’re not able to transition a lot of the individuals that are currently living in the apartments, into a place completely of their own…at no fault of their own, you know? Just because of the circumstances surrounding COVID-19,” Youthworks Program Manager Mark Heinert shared.

The office is not open to the public right now because it’s actually connected to the shelter.

Heinert says if you’re a loved one or friend hoping to chat with a youth at the shelter, all you have to do is call, or message Youthworks on Facebook.