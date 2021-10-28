‘You’ve been dumped’ fundraiser courts donors with funny yard signs for animal rescue

This season, you may notice something funny in people’s yards.

By putting these signs on someone’s lawn, you’re contributing to the upkeep of rescued animals at For Belle’s Sake Rescue and Rehabilitation.

By making a donation of at least $30, your person of choice will wake up to these signs in their front yard for four days or less.

Miranda Heisler volunteers at For Belle’s Sake and created this campaign.

“It’s always nice to see when people give to support animal rescue but it’s always kind of nice to be able to them receive something in return,” said Heisler.

She said they decided to creatively give back to donors who can pay it forward to their friends and families.

“We figured, why not come up with a creative way to take probably one of the least fun things about animal ownership and turn it into a fun fundraiser to where they can get something out of it as well by getting to have a little fun and dumping one of their friends and family’s yard while still giving to the rescue,” she said.

This fundraiser is on through the winter and if you would like to pay it forward visit For Belle’s Sake website or Facebook page.