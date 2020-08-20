YWCA hosting all-female film festival at the Spot in Minot on Friday

Women empowerment is one of the phrases in the mission statement of the Minot YWCA, and the nonprofit will be empowering women in a new way this Friday night.

Luna Fest, a film festival featuring movies all directed by women, will be making its debut at the Spot pool hall.

The traveling festival is a nationwide event, and is sponsored by the breakfast bar company, Luna.

The YWCA’s Executive Director says all of the films are geared toward current issues women face today.

“One is about women in the workplace and just how she deals with that and how she dealt with that throughout her career. Another one is about race and there’s all different pregnancy and everything so you’ll experience really cool really unique films put on, all professionally done,” YWCA Executive Director Meghan von Behren said.

There are seven films that will be shown.

Luna Fest starts Friday night at 6 and goes until 10 p.m.

