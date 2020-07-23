YWCA in Minot looking for donations of household items

Many non-profits have been slow on receiving donations during the pandemic, and one Minot organization is looking for specific household items.

The YWCA, which provides women and children shelter along with different life skill training before moving to a permanent home, is in need of donations of items like crock-pots and other small appliances.

The Executive Director for the non-profit says these items are always needed and help to make residents feel more at home.

“We will always be in need of diapers always be in need of wipes, trash bags, laundry detergent and any small kitchen appliances like a coffee-maker or a crockpot, things that sit on your counter,” YWCA Executive Director Meghan von Behren said.

She says if you would like to donate to contact the YWCA directly by clicking here.