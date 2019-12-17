YWCA Minot looking to add career center

The Minot YWCA is participating in the St. Joseph’s Twice Blessed program.

The donated money will go toward the water bill from last months flooding.

The money will also benefit a career center for women, which will include individual cubicles, computers and a career closet filled with clothes appropriate for the workplace.

“Everything we can do to improve their lives and set them up for success,” said Meghan von Behren, executive director. “We have resume classes here every week for women, we’re trying to set up a finance class so that they can gain even more life skills while they’re here so they hopefully never end up back here.”

The career center costs around $15,000 and is set to open in the summer of 2020.