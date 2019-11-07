YWCA needs donations, volunteers after flooding in shelter

MINOT — The YWCA in Minot has asked for help after they discovered a water leak in their shelter, according to a Facebook post.

“Recently we received a water bill for $2,000. This was a total shock, as our normal bills are about $350. We knew we had a leak, and that we had to find it quickly,” the post said.

YWCA friends and family, we NEED YOUR HELP!! Right now we have 19 women and children that call our shelter home, but…

Posted by YWCA Minot on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Water flooded the main floor hallway, conference room/communal kitchen and ADA-accessible bathroom. It was raining from the ceiling due to the leak in their downstairs shelter laundry room and bathroom, the post also said.

This year alone, they provided 4,000 nights of shelter for women and children in the area.

They said they need the public’s help to keep providing a safe drug-free, violence-free facility.

You can help by donating to the YWCA Minot or volunteering to help clean up the shelter.

They said if you’re able to help, send them a message to set up a time.

“Thank you for helping the women and children in our community,” the post said.

So far on Facebook, they’ve raised $840.

