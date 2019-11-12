YWCA Receives Community Support After Flooding

MINOT — A homeless shelter is staying on their feet with the help and support of the community.

The Minot YWCA is also known as place women and children can call home — allowing them a place to rest, eat, bathe and even find career opportunities.

But the nearly 60-year-old building is starting to show its age.

A pipe leak that flooded the facility caused water damages and bills exceeding their expectations.

Damages costing thousands and bills nearing $2,000 but community leaders such as ServPro, a water damage restoration service, has pitched in to help at no cost to the YWCA.

“When Ryan was walking through here and was telling me, ‘This floor needs to be picked up, this floor needs to be dried, this wall needs to come down, this wall…’ All of this. The list was going on-and-on and we just can’t afford that. And, when he called me after his assessment and he had talked to John he had said he was going to donate everything for free I started crying,” said Meghin von Behren, Executive Director of YWCA.