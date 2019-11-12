YWCA Receives Community Support After Flooding

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINOT — A homeless shelter is staying on their feet with the help and support of the community.

The Minot YWCA is also known as place women and children can call home — allowing them a place to rest, eat, bathe and even find career opportunities.

But the nearly 60-year-old building is starting to show its age.

A pipe leak that flooded the facility caused water damages and bills exceeding their expectations.

Damages costing thousands and bills nearing $2,000 but community leaders such as ServPro, a water damage restoration service, has pitched in to help at no cost to the YWCA.

“When Ryan was walking through here and was telling me, ‘This floor needs to be picked up, this floor needs to be dried, this wall needs to come down, this wall…’ All of this. The list was going on-and-on and we just can’t afford that. And, when he called me after his assessment and he had talked to John he had said he was going to donate everything for free I started crying,” said Meghin von Behren, Executive Director of YWCA.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Flasher VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher VBall"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/12"

Pam's Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pam's Story"

DAPL

Thumbnail for the video titled "DAPL"

Bracelets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bracelets"

Ideal Option

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ideal Option"

Recovering When Busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovering When Busy"

Jesse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jesse"

Get Involved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get Involved"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Rural

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/12"

Warmer Temps With Snow Chances Tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warmer Temps With Snow Chances Tonight"

Recovery Reinvented LIVE Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovery Reinvented LIVE Interview"

Recovery-friendly work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovery-friendly work"

Region 5 Volleyball quarterfinals 11.11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Volleyball quarterfinals 11.11"

Region 7 Volleyball quarterfinals 11.11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 7 Volleyball quarterfinals 11.11"

Swimming & Diving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swimming & Diving"

Highway Dedication

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highway Dedication"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge