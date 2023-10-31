ALEXANDER, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality received a notification about a produced water spill near Alexander on Sunday, October 22.

According to a news release, the spill was reported by Zavanna, LLC, and they guessed that about 100 barrels, or 4,200 gallons, were discharged from a pipeline leak.

However, they recently updated that volume to be 526 barrels, or 22,092 gallons, and 13 barrels, or 546 gallons, of crude oil. Both the produced water and crude oil impacted agricultural and range lands.

The cause is still under investigation, and NDDEQ personnel have inspected the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.