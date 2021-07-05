Zero COVID-19 cases among long-term care residents

Those living in long-term care facilities were some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19 when the pandemic peaked last November.

Now well over a year since the virus came to North Dakota, there are zero reported cases among residents in nursing homes across the state.

According to the state health department’s COVID-19 dashboard — 902 people in long-term care have died since the pandemic began. Now, it shows just four cases among staff, but none among the 218 facilities statewide.

That data is a victory for Chris Larson, who chairs the Reuniting Residents and Families Task Force.

“When we started this journey through this pandemic, obviously our goal wasn’t zero. It was saving lives and saving livelihoods. We’ve done a very good job of that in long-term care. It’s reflected in the zero current cases within our residents,” Larson said.

According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, about 75 percent of those 65 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.