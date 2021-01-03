ZERO deaths, 161 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,852

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning has confirmed 161 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing January 2, bringing the total positives since testing began to 93,041.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,852 as of January 3. That’s down 147 cases from Saturday. The positivity rate for January 3 is 10.54 percent.

Deaths

There were zero new deaths reported.

A total of 1,310 people have died so far in North Dakota with COVID-19.

Recoveries and Hospitalizations

The health department reports 89,879 people are considered recovered from the 93,041 positive cases, an increase of 224 people from January 2.

98 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 3, up 6 from Saturday.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.