Zero deaths, 161 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 981

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning confirmed 161 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on March 26, bringing the total positives since testing began to 102,536.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 981 as of March 26. That’s up 21 cases from March 25.

On Feb. 28, there were 557 active cases in the state. That number has gone up over 400 cases in the last four weeks.

Still, active positives are well below the peak of 10,430 cases on November 13 at 10,430 and had been declining since then — until recently.

Of the new positives:

91 were in Cass County

16 were in Burleigh County

1 was in Stark County

3 were in Ward County

10 were in Grand Forks County

7 were in Morton County

7 were in Williams County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 1,466 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,207 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 244 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 12 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 100,089 people are considered recovered from the 102,536 positive cases, an increase of 118 from March 25.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on March 26 (118) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (161).

Hospitalizations

17 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of March 26, up 1 from March 25. A total of 3,927 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 54 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.