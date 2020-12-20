ZERO deaths, 257 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 2,795

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 257 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 19, bringing the total positives since testing began to 90,039.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,795 as of December 20. That’s down 90 cases from December 19.

The daily positivity rate in Sunday’s report was 4.91%.

Of the new positives, 92 were found in Cass County. Burleigh County found 21 new cases. Stark County reported 5 new cases. Williams County added 6. Ward County reported 16. Morton County had 10 cases.

Below is the full list of new cases, county by county, listed in alphabetical order.

· Barnes County – 2

· Benson County – 9

· Bottineau County – 2

· Bowman County – 5

· Burleigh County – 21

· Cass County – 92

· Cavalier County – 1

· Dickey County – 2

· Eddy County – 1

· Foster County – 2

· Grand Forks County – 21

· Griggs County – 2

· McHenry County – 3

· McIntosh County – 1

· McKenzie County – 1

· McLean County – 1

· Mercer County – 2

· Morton County – 10

· Nelson County – 2

· Pembina County – 1

· Ramsey County – 9

· Ransom County – 1

· Richland County – 9

· Rolette County – 9

· Sargent County – 1

· Sioux County – 3

· Slope County – 1

· Stark County – 5

· Steele County – 2

· Stutsman County – 5

· Towner County – 2

· Traill County – 5

· Walsh County – 2

· Ward County – 16

· Williams County – 6

Deaths

ZERO new deaths were reported.

The total number of people who have died so far in North Dakota from COVID-19 remains at 1,231.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 86,013 people are considered recovered from the 90,039 positive cases, an increase of 341 people from December 19.

Hospitalizations

156 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 20, up 2 from December 19.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.