ZERO deaths, 287 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 3,692

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning confirmed 287 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 12, bringing the total positives since testing began to 87,871.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,692 as of December 12. That’s down 386 cases from December 11.

Of the new positives:

  • 83 were in Cass County
  • 33 were in Burleigh County
  • 9 were in Stark County
  • 37 were in Grand Forks County
  • 8 were in Williams County
  • 7 were in Morton County
  • 17 were in Ward County

Deaths

Zero new deaths were reported this morning.

A total of 1,152 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 83,027 people are considered recovered from the 87,871 positive cases, an increase of 667 people from December 11.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 12 (667) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (287).

Hospitalizations

270 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 12, down 12 from December 11.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 48 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

