Zero deaths, 49 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 943

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning confirmed 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on March 26, bringing the total positives since testing began to 102,583.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 943 as of March 27. That’s down 38 cases from March 26.

On Feb. 28, there were 557 active cases in the state. That number has gone up over 400 cases in the last four weeks.

Still, active positives are well below the peak of 10,430 cases on November 13 at 10,430 and had been declining since then — until recently.

Of the new positives:

18 were in Cass County

6 were in Burleigh County

3 were in Stark County

3 were in Ward County

5 were in Grand Forks County

4 were in Morton County

2 were in Williams County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 1,466 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,207 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 244 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 12 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 100,174 people are considered recovered from the 102,583 positive cases, an increase of 89 from March 26.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on March 27 (89) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (49).

Hospitalizations

18 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of March 27, up 1 from March 26. A total of 3,928 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 54 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.