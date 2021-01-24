Zero deaths, 99 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,097

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning confirmed 99 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing January 23, bringing the total positives since testing began to 96,817.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,097 as of January 23. That’s down 64 cases from January 22.

The last time active positives were that low was Aug. 19, when 1,163 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,197 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

10 were in Burleigh County

29 were in Cass County

12 were in Ward County

4 were in Williams County

11 were in Grand Forks County

3 were in Morton County

1 was in Stark County

Deaths

There were no new deaths reported. This is the sixth time this month that there were no deaths due to COVID-19 in the state of North Dakota.

A total of 1,411 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,166 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 226 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 11 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 94,309 people are considered recovered from the 96,817 positive cases, an increase of 151 people from January 22.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 23 (151) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (99).

Hospitalizations

50 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 23, which is the same number of people as January 22. A total of 3,739 people have been hospitalized since reporting began in March.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 51 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.