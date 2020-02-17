Zoey’s Barkery, LLC: Homemade treats for man’s best friend

Megan Eisenbeis of Minot founded her homemade pet treat business with a goal in mind: tasty treats with good ingredients. Zoey’s Barkery is run out of Eisenbeis’ home. She makes regular treats such as bacon cheddar or peanut butter pumpkin, along with frosted treats for holidays and birthday cakes for pets.





Eisenbeis said when she got her dog Zoey (namesake of the business) four years ago, it made her look at the kind of things she was feeding her pet.

“I looked at the ingredients in a lot of the store-bought treats and realized that I didn’t want my dog eating those types of ingredients. So I looked into recipes of my own and started making them for Zoey and family and friends’ dogs. Our treats have no artificial flavoring or preservatives,” said Eisenbeis.





Once Eisenbeis realized she could create delicious snacks for dogs and also make a profit, the idea for ‘Zoey’s Barkery’ clicked in 2016. The business sells its products through five local businesses in the Minot area: The Market on 4th, The Pet Parade, Pearl’s Pet Parlor, Love on a Leash Grooming and Biscuits and Bows Pet Spa.

Eisenbeis said being able to sell her homemade cookies and treats brings her joy, but what she really loves to do is team up with local rescue organizations like Souris Valley Animal Shelter.

Most recently, Eisenbeis teamed up with SVAS for Giving Hearts day. Zoey’s Barkery donated Valentine’s Day themed treats to all of the dogs in the shelter. Eisenbeis also sold these special treats and donated 30 percent of the profit to SVAS.





Eisenbeis said she is excited to help out SVAS and other shelters in the future.

“We will most definitely be working with them in the future. Whether that be to get pups who have had long stays at the shelter a cake, or to do a full event with them, we are always willing to work with them,” said Eisenbeis.







Zoey’s Barkery is a part-time business for Eisenbeis. But she said the goal is to make this her full-time job.

For now, wagging tails and smiles from the pups are what motivates her to open her own store in the future.

“Getting to see all of the dogs’ faces when they get their treats or cakes just makes me extremely happy and I would be very happy to make that my entire day,” said Eisenbeis.

For more information about Zoey’s Barkery and its products, visit their Facebook page.