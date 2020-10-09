“Zoom-bombing”: a new age phenomenon causing trouble in classrooms

Virtual classes across the country are getting video-bombed.

It’s a new-age thing, where hackers are finding access to virtual classrooms and dropping obscene videos on the screen.

It’s being called “Zoom-bombing” in many instances, but it happens on other video conferencing platforms too.

The state’s Chief Information Officer says it’s happening right here in North Dakota in schools, in libraries and other places as well.

He says there have been a couple dozen cases so far, and it’s not always random people doing it.

“The kids tend to target their own schools for the fun of it. Libraries tend to be an accidental thing, more often than not,” NDIT Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley explained.

“For the most part, all people have to do is password protect the session. If they password protect the session and they share that password out, that’s pretty much all they have to do to keep somebody from doing that.”

Riley says if this does happen to you or your organization, to alert NDIT so they can stop it from happening again.